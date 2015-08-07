Aug 7 Ssp Group Plc

* Acquisition of bakery outlets in Germany

* Acquire 32 outlets in Germany from Wiener Feinbäckerei Heberer Gmbh for a cash consideration of about £5m

* Value of gross assets being acquired is about 5 mln stg, and profit attributable to assets in 2014 was about 1 mln stg