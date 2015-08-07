Aug 7 GVC Holdings Plc

* Update re offer discussions

* Note recent press speculation concerning a proposal by company to acquire bwin.party Digital Entertainment Plc

* GVC board confirms that company has made a fully funded proposal to board of bwin.party for acquisition of entire issued and to be issued share capital of bwin.party

* Based on closing price of GVC shares on 6 August 2015, proposal would represent a value of approximately 125.5p per bwin.party share

* Entitled to receive, for each bwin.party share, 25p in cash and 0.231 new GVC ordinary shares

* Working closely with bwin.party and its advisers with a view to progressing remaining open aspects of its proposal to enable bwin.party board to make a full evaluation of proposal

* Anticipates that this work should conclude within next 5-10 business days Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [GVC.L BPTY.L 888.L]