UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 7 GVC Holdings Plc
* Update re offer discussions
* Note recent press speculation concerning a proposal by company to acquire bwin.party Digital Entertainment Plc
* GVC board confirms that company has made a fully funded proposal to board of bwin.party for acquisition of entire issued and to be issued share capital of bwin.party
* Based on closing price of GVC shares on 6 August 2015, proposal would represent a value of approximately 125.5p per bwin.party share
* Entitled to receive, for each bwin.party share, 25p in cash and 0.231 new GVC ordinary shares
* Working closely with bwin.party and its advisers with a view to progressing remaining open aspects of its proposal to enable bwin.party board to make a full evaluation of proposal
* Anticipates that this work should conclude within next 5-10 business days Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [GVC.L BPTY.L 888.L]
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.