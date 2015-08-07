Ackman's Pershing Square Holdings seeks London listing
March 23 Billionaire investor William Ackman's Pershing Square Holdings Ltd said on Thursday it planned to list its shares in London as it seeks to improve liquidity and valuation.
Aug 7 Work Group Plc :
* Further regarding strategic review
* Formal sale process, managed by SI Partners LLP, is now underway
* Has now received report and has resolved that appropriate action is to seek a buyer for group's businesse
* Indicative offers are expected to be received before end of August 2015
* While it is too early to provide any detail on this board is encouraged with level of interest being shown by potential purchasers
* Any disposal will be subject to shareholder approval at a general meeting to be convened at a future date
* D & L Partners L.P. reports 5.2 percent passive stake in Patriot National Inc as on March 15, 2017 - SEC Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nhxNYs) Further company coverage: