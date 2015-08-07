UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 7 Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Plc
* Agreed to acquire a long leasehold interest in Hard Days Night hotel in liverpool for £13.8m in cash
* Completion of acquisition is expected to occur on or before 19 August 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.