Aug 11 Mevis Medical Solutions AG :
* Said on Monday conclusion of a domination and profit and
loss transfer agreement between VMS Deutschland Holdings GmbH
and Mevis Medical Solutions AG
* VMS Deutschland Holdings GmbH as controlling company and
MeVis Medical Solutions AG as controlled company today entered
into domination and profit and loss transfer agreement
* Agreement provides for a settlement payment in amount of
19.77 euros ($22)per share of MeVis Medical Solutions and a
compensation payment in amount of 1.13 euros gross (0.95 euros
net) per share of MeVis Medical Solutions
($1 = 0.9105 euros)
