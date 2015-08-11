Aug 11 Mevis Medical Solutions AG :

* Said on Monday conclusion of a domination and profit and loss transfer agreement between VMS Deutschland Holdings GmbH and Mevis Medical Solutions AG

* VMS Deutschland Holdings GmbH as controlling company and MeVis Medical Solutions AG as controlled company today entered into domination and profit and loss transfer agreement

* Agreement provides for a settlement payment in amount of 19.77 euros ($22)per share of MeVis Medical Solutions and a compensation payment in amount of 1.13 euros gross (0.95 euros net) per share of MeVis Medical Solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9105 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)