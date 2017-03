Aug 11 Synthomer Plc

* H1 sales fell 8.1 percent to 468.7 million stg

* Interim dividend 3.2 penceper share

* Strong cash generation helped drive net debt lower to £77.2 million

* Expect Europe and North America overall to continue at similar volumes and margins excepting normally slower periods of August and December

* Board's expectations for full year remain unchanged.