Aug 11 SIG Plc

* H1 sales from continuing operations fell 2.7 percent to 1.24 billion stg

* Interim dividend 1.69 pence per share

* Underlying profit before tax £39.1m for 6 months to June

* Statutory profit before tax increased to £26.8m for 6 months to June

* Assuming improving sales trend in mainland Europe continues, co sees to make year-on-year progress, with results H2 weighted as anticipated