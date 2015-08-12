Aug 12 Leifheit AG :

* Positive development in brand business increases turnover and earnings in the first half-year

* H1 operating result (EBIT) grew in reporting period by 2.3 million euros or 28.0 pct to 10.4 million euros ($12 million)

* In first half-year of 2015 Leifheit group's turnover rose by 4.5 pct to 113.2 million euros

* H1 net profit for period of 6.8 million euros - a clear increase of 30.7 pct

* Is currently anticipating an increase in turnover growth at group level of between 3 pct and 4 pct for 2015

* Anticipating an EBIT at top end of forecast range between 19 million euros and 20 million euros for 2015 overall

* Outlook for 2015: turnover forecast slightly up, earnings at top end of forecast range