UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Corrects period in sixth bullet to 26 weeks, not Qtrly)
May 23 Topps Tiles Plc:
* H1 revenue fell 1.3 percent to 106.6 million stg
* Interim dividend 1.1 penceper share
* 26 week group revenue 106.6 million pounds versus 108.0 million pounds
* 26 week like-for-like revenue year-on-year fell 1.9 percent
* Like for like sales over 7 weeks to 20 May 2017 decreased by 5.8%
* 26-weeks adjusted earnings per share 4.11p
* "Remain confident in longer term outlook for business" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources