BRIEF-Joyfix LTD lowers its stake in Athos Venture Capital to 84.16 pct
* Joyfix LTD lowers its stake in the company from 88.15 percent to 84.16 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Aug 13 Peach Property Group AG :
* Reports profitable growth for the first half of 2015
* Operating result, grew 75 pct to 14.9 million Swiss francs in first half of 2015
* H1 net profit for period of 3.4 million Swiss francs ($3.48 million), which was below prior-year figure of 4.4 million Swiss francs
* Says is optimistic about continuing to grow in 2015 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9770 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ABUJA, March 24 The World Bank said on Friday it has approved a $200 million loan to Nigeria to support the government's effort to boost small and mid-scale farmers.