Aug 13 Peach Property Group AG :

* Reports profitable growth for the first half of 2015

* Operating result, grew 75 pct to 14.9 million Swiss francs in first half of 2015

* H1 net profit for period of 3.4 million Swiss francs ($3.48 million), which was below prior-year figure of 4.4 million Swiss francs

* Says is optimistic about continuing to grow in 2015

