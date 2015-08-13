BRIEF-Joyfix LTD lowers its stake in Athos Venture Capital to 84.16 pct
* Joyfix LTD lowers its stake in the company from 88.15 percent to 84.16 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Aug 13 Deutsche Wohnen Ag
* news: deutsche wohnen ag: interim result as at 30 june 2015 - growth in value continues
* Ffo i up by 25% to eur 142.7 million, ffo ii improved by 35% to eur 188.9 million
* Ffo i forecast increased up to eur 285 million to eur 290 million
* Successful debut placement of a corporate bond completes refinancing of eur 1.5 billion
* Market dynamics lead to revaluation gains of around eur 700 million
* H1 consolidated group profit of eur 542.8 million (previous year: eur 94.6 million)
* Value of portfolio thus increased overall by more than eur 700 million to around eur 10.3 billion
* Reuters poll average for deutsche wohnen q2 gross rental income was 156 million eur, ffo 67.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ABUJA, March 24 The World Bank said on Friday it has approved a $200 million loan to Nigeria to support the government's effort to boost small and mid-scale farmers.