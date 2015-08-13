BRIEF-Immunicum says uplisting to Nasdaq Stockholm postponed
* Says Stockholm's listing committee has postponed decision on Immunicum's application for admission to trading
Aug 13 Mologen AG :
* First half of 2015 defined by study progress and capital increase
* Forecast for 2015 financial year confirmed
* Mariola Soehngen appointed as new Chief Executive Officer (CEO)
* In first half of 2015, research and development expenditure amounted to 5.2 million euros ($5.8 million) and was therefore below previous year's figure of 5.9 million euros
* H1 EBIT loss also improved to 6.9 million euros from EBIT loss of 7.9 million euros year ago
* Joerg Petrass, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), has decided not to extend his contract and will also be leaving company on expiration of his contract
