UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 13 ZEAL Network SE :
* Triples EBIT in the in the first half of 2015
* H1 net profit 12.7 million euros ($14.1 million) versus 1.5 million euros year ago
* Second interim dividend 0.70 euros per share
* Guidance for full year confirmed
* H1 significant EBIT increase from 6.0 million euros to 18.5 million euros
* Helmut Becker to assume CEO role on Sept. 1 - Susan Standiford appointed as CTO
* H1 consolidated revenue declined from 68.2 million euros to 25.7 million euros
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.