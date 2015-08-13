Aug 13 DIC Asset AG :

* DIC Asset AG increases operating profit in H1

* Half year profit rose 25 pct to 5 million euros ($5.57 million)

* H1 FFO rose to 24.0 million euros (H1 2014: 23.6 million euros)

* Forecast for 2015 FFO confirmed at 48 million euros to 50 million euros

* 150 million euros full-year guidance on total property disposals already reached - further disposals planned

* Gross rental income amounted to 70.4 million euros in first six months of 2015 (H1 2014: 73.6 million euros) Source text for Eikon:

