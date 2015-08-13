BRIEF-Joyfix LTD lowers its stake in Athos Venture Capital to 84.16 pct
* Joyfix LTD lowers its stake in the company from 88.15 percent to 84.16 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Aug 13 DIC Asset AG :
* DIC Asset AG increases operating profit in H1
* Half year profit rose 25 pct to 5 million euros ($5.57 million)
* H1 FFO rose to 24.0 million euros (H1 2014: 23.6 million euros)
* Forecast for 2015 FFO confirmed at 48 million euros to 50 million euros
* 150 million euros full-year guidance on total property disposals already reached - further disposals planned
* Gross rental income amounted to 70.4 million euros in first six months of 2015 (H1 2014: 73.6 million euros) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8978 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Joyfix LTD lowers its stake in the company from 88.15 percent to 84.16 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ABUJA, March 24 The World Bank said on Friday it has approved a $200 million loan to Nigeria to support the government's effort to boost small and mid-scale farmers.