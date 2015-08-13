Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 13 Gft Technologies Ag
* GFT Technologies AG: GFT Group posts strong revenue and earnings growth in h1 2015 - full-year guidance upgraded
* GFT Group posts strong revenue and earnings growth in h1 2015
* Full-Year guidance upgraded
* Consolidated revenue up 57 percent to eur 178.76 million
* Earnings (EBITDA) improved by 58 percent to eur 19.80 million
* Full-Year guidance for revenue was increased to eur 362 million and for ebitda to eur 43 million
* Following acquisition of Spanish it service provider Adesis Netlife S.L. additional revenue of around eur 7 mln in 2015
* Adesis will not yet make a significant contribution to earnings in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
