BRIEF-Joyfix LTD lowers its stake in Athos Venture Capital to 84.16 pct
* Joyfix LTD lowers its stake in the company from 88.15 percent to 84.16 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Aug 13 MLP AG :
* H1 group net profit amounted to 6.6 million euros ($7.4 million) versus 3.8 million euros year ago
* H1 total revenue increases by 9 percent to 246.5 million euros, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rise from 4.5 million euros to 8.1 million euros
* Outlook reiterated: slight rise in EBIT expected
* Q2 total revenue climbs 7 percent above previous year to 115.7 million euros
* In Q2, assets managed within MLP Group rose to 29.2 billion euros (31st march, 2015: 29.0 billion euros)
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8977 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ABUJA, March 24 The World Bank said on Friday it has approved a $200 million loan to Nigeria to support the government's effort to boost small and mid-scale farmers.