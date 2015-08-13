Aug 13 Constantin Medien AG :
* Increases its earnings forecast for the financial year
2015
* Group sales in first half-year reached 195.7 million euros
($217.89 million)(H1 2014: 246.5 million euros)
* H1 earnings attributable to shareholders amounted to -0.3
million euros in first six months 2015, after -6.4 million euros
in same period in 2014
* Outlook 2015: is still assuming group sales to range
between 450 million euros and 490 million euros
* Outlook 2015: is now expecting earnings attributable to
shareholders from 2 million euros to 4 million euros
($1 = 0.8981 euros)
