Aug 13 Coca Cola Hbc Ag

* H1 revenue fell 1 percent to 3.2 billion eur

* Underlying volume growth gained momentum in q2, resulting in a 3.8% increase in reported half-year volume

* Volume in established markets was broadly unchanged from prior-year period

* Developing segment turnaround continued, with all markets contributing to 6.2% volume growth

* Net sales revenue declined by 1.0% as a 4.6% adverse impact from currencies more than offset volume gains

* Comparable ebit was eur 219.0 million - up 31.2%, leading to a 170 basis point improvement in ebit margin

* Remain confident that 2015 will be a year of volume growth and progress on margins