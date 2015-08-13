Aug 13 Coca Cola Hbc Ag
* H1 revenue fell 1 percent to 3.2 billion eur
* Underlying volume growth gained momentum in q2, resulting
in a 3.8% increase in reported half-year volume
* Volume in established markets was broadly unchanged from
prior-year period
* Developing segment turnaround continued, with all markets
contributing to 6.2% volume growth
* Net sales revenue declined by 1.0% as a 4.6% adverse
impact from currencies more than offset volume gains
* Comparable ebit was eur 219.0 million - up 31.2%, leading
to a 170 basis point improvement in ebit margin
* Remain confident that 2015 will be a year of volume growth
and progress on margins
