METALS-Copper faces weekly drop as supply concerns ease
LONDON, March 24 Copper steadied on Friday but was set to end the week almost 2 percent lower as workers agreed to resume work at the world's top copper mine in Chile.
Aug 13 Soco International Plc
* Commencement of production from tgt h5 platform
* Commencement of production from tgt h5 platform
* Commencement of production from tgt h5 platform
* Start of production has been achieved more one month ahead of schedule Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 24 Copper steadied on Friday but was set to end the week almost 2 percent lower as workers agreed to resume work at the world's top copper mine in Chile.
LONDON, March 24 Prudential Chief Executive Mike Wells' pay fell 30 percent to 6.9 million pounds ($8.62 million) in 2016, the insurer's annual report showed on Friday.