Aug 13 Nomad Foods Limited

* Nomad foods limited enters into binding offer to acquire continental european findus group businesses for £500 million

* £400 million cash portion of purchase price is expected to be funded through a combination of nomad's cash in hand and debt

* Additionally, seller will be issued approximately 8.4 million ordinary shares in capital of nomad at closing

* Remaining part of findus group, including young's seafood limited in uk, will remain under ownership of seller

* Ubs investment bank and credit suisse acted as financial advisors and greenberg traurig acted as legal advisor to nomad

* Expects seller to exercise option - following completion of works council consultations - in q4 of 2015

* Will acquire findus group's continental european businesses in sweden, norway, finland, denmark, france, spain and belgium

* Entered into an option agreement with liongem sweden 1 ab to acquire findus sverige ab and its subsidiaries

* If not exercised within five months, option will lapse and liongem will be obliged to pay a break fee of £15 million

* If after exercise of option co is unable to raise sufficient financing, liongem will be entitled to reverse break fee of about £34.2 million