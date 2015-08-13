Aug 13 Deutsche Euroshop AG
* H1 profit rose 7.2 percent to 49.7 million EUR
* H1 revenue rose 0.9 percent to 100.6 million EUR
* H1 EPS rose 7 percent to 0.92 EUR
* Says H1 revenue: EUR100.6 million, EBIT: EUR88.2 million
* Says H1 EBT before measurement: EUR63.6 million (+5.0%)
* Earnings per share: EUR0.92 (+7.0%)
* Says net operating income (NOI) of EUR91.8 million (+1.3%)
in first half of 2015
* Says H1 revenues of EUR100.6 million (+0.9% year on year)
* Says due to an exceptional charge, H1 EBIT remained
virtually unchanged at EUR88.2 million
* Says H1 earnings before taxes and measurement (EBT before
measurement) increased from EUR60.6 million to EUR63.6 million
* Says H1 consolidated profit improved by 7.2% to EUR49.7
million (2014: EUR46.3 million), taking earnings per share from
EUR0.86 to EUR0.92
* Says funds from operations improved by 4.6% from EUR1.09
to EUR1.14 per share.
* Says is sticking to its forecast for financial year 2015
and aims to pay a dividend of at least EUR1.35 per share for
current year
