Aug 14 (Reuters) -

* Clas Ohlson increase sales in july 2015

* Clas Ohlson says sales increased by 9 per cent in July to 641 MSEK, vs +6 pct in Reuters poll

* Clas Ohlson says in local currencies, sales increased by 11 per cent, vs +7 pct in Reuters poll Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: