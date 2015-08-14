Aug 14 OVB Holding Ag :

* Posts good results for first half of year - concerns over the future of private pensions in Europe

* H1 total sales up by 6.9 percent to 110.9 million euros ($123.55 million)

* H1 operating income up by 28.2 percent to 6.1 million euros

* OVB Group's operating income totalled 6.1 million euros in H1 2015 after 4.7 million euros year ago

* Outlook 2015: anticipates a slight rise in sales for year as a whole in comparison to 2014 and expects operating income to remain stable or increase slightly as against significantly improved result for 2014 Source text for Eikon:

