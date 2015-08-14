Aug 14 Publity AG :
* Plans for jump in earnings in the first half of 2015 of
about 17 million euros ($18.96 million) EBIT for the full year
* Net income for first half of 2015 at 3 million euros, up
by 136 percent
* H1 EBIT at 4 million euros, up by 129 percent
* Full-year forecast for assets under management increased
to 1.4 billion euros
* Assets under management up in first half-year to 880
million euros, up by 76 percent
* From successful first half of 2015, publity derives a
positive forecast for entire year
* Turnover was up in first half of 2015 according to
unaudited figures from HGB (German commercial code) accounting,
rising to 5.7 million euros compared to almost 4.8 million euros
in same period last year
* Outlook 2015: a forecast of around 17 million euros for
year's EBIT will first be published
($1 = 0.8969 euros)
