Aug 14 Atea ASA :

* Chosen for frame agreement with Finnish Defence Forces

* Says estimated total value of framework agreement is over 50 million euros ($55.75 million)

* Says agreement will take effect during autumn of 2015 and continue to 2018 with additional two year option period

