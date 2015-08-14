UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 14 Atea ASA :
* Chosen for frame agreement with Finnish Defence Forces
* Says estimated total value of framework agreement is over 50 million euros ($55.75 million)
* Says agreement will take effect during autumn of 2015 and continue to 2018 with additional two year option period
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.