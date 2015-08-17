Aug 17 Orascom Development Holding AG :

* H1 revenues are expected to grow by 35-40 pct compared to H1 2014 and adjusted EBITDA is expected to be within range of 46.5 million Swiss francs ($47.58 million) to 47.5 million Swiss francs ($48.61 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9772 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)