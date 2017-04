Aug 17 Carillion Plc

* Re contract

* Carillion achieves financial close on midlands priority school building programme private finance batch

* £187m of construction and support services revenue plus an equity investment of £5.5m

* Carillion expects to invest some £5.5 million of equity in project and carillion will also build schools at a capital cost of £138 million

* Hard facilities management will also be delivered, valued at approximately £49 million of revenue over life of concession contract. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Bureau)