UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 17 Kesko Oyj :
* Says in comparable terms, excluding Anttila, its sales in July increased by 2.6% in local currencies.
* Says its sales in July totalled 778 million euros.
* Says in grocery trade, sales in July were 402.7 million euros, a decrease of 1.1% from the previous year in local currencies.
* Says in the home improvement and speciality goods trade, sales in July were 310.6 million euros, and comparable sales excluding Anttila increased by 8.7% in local currencies. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Helsinki newsroom)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.