Aug 17 Gaming Innovation Group Inc :

* Says signed a new agreement with an undisclosed operator for its platform service iGamingCloud

* This is the third external operator signing up for the platform, increasing iGamingCloud's expected contract value in excess of 1 million euros ($1.11 million) on a yearly basis

