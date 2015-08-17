Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 17 Trustbuddy AB :
* Announces fully underwritten rights issue of about 61 million Swedish crowns ($7.20 million) before issuing costs
* Proposes that extraordinary general meeting votes to approve directed issue of up to 200 million shares
Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 8.5029 Swedish crowns)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order