BRIEF-Mapfre sells office building in Madrid for 72 mln euros
* Sells office building in Madrid to GMP real estate group for 72 million euros ($76.7 million)
Aug 18 Grand City Properties SA :
* H1 rental and operating income increased to 143 million euros ($158.13 million), up 51 pct yoy
* H1 EBITDA at 235 million euros, up 64 pct compared to H1 2014
* H1 FFO I increased to 55 million euros, up 61 pct compared to H1 2014;
* H1 net profit at 195 million euros, up 60 pct yoy; EPS at 1.47 euros +56 pct yoy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9043 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, April 6 The cost of hedging against volatility in the euro/dollar exchange rate over the next month rose on Thursday to its highest since the beginning of December, as the contract approached the date of the French presidential election run-off.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.18 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)