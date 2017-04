Aug 18 Amec Foster Wheeler Plc

* Re contract

* Awarded an extension to its existing project management consultancy (pmc) contract for uz750 project in upper zakum (uz) field

* Awarded an extension to its existing project management consultancy (pmc) contract for uz750 project in upper zakum (uz) field, located 84 kilometres north-west of abu dhabi.

* Value of contract has not been announced

* Value of contract has not been announced. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)