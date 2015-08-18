Aug 18 Mears Group Plc

* H1 pretax profit 19.2 million stg versus 18.7 million stg year ago

* Interim dividend 3.1 penceper share

* H1 profit before tax* of £19.2m (2014: £18.7m), growth of 3%

* Order book at £3.2 billion (2014: £3.7 billion) reflecting short-term delay in new bidding opportunities over last 12 months

* Improved operating margins of 4.9% (2014: 4.7%) driven by social housing

* Visibility of 96% of consensus forecast revenue for 2015 and 85% for 2016