Aug 18 John Menzies Plc :
* Group turnover was up 2 pct at £1,013.7 mln (H1 2014:
£992.6 mln) with underlying operating profit 3.8 mln stg lower
as expected at 20.2 mln stg (H1 2014: 24.0 mln stg)
* H1 revenue rose 2 percent to 1.01 billion stg
* Interim dividend 5 pence per share
* Operating profit in our ground handling operations was
affected by a number of factors in period which included key
contract losses at end of last year
* Underlying earnings per share were 18.8p (H1 2014: 24.7p),
directly impacted by reduction in profits and increased tax rate
* Our net debt to EBITDA ratio was 1.7 times and interest
cover was 10.0 times at 30 june 2015
* Anticipate opportunities from increasing levels of
aviation services outsourcing in North America
* Will pursue opportunities that also exist to drive
additional revenue streams from complementary services
* Now have a dedicated M&A resource and will continue to
seek both organic and acquisition opportunities as we look to
build in our growth markets
