Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 18 Napatech A/S :
* Q2 revenue 42.7 million Danish crowns ($6.30 million) versus 41.8 million crowns year ago
* Q2 EBITDA 2.3 million crowns versus 1.8 million crowns year ago
* Guidance for year 2015 is maintained
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7483 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)