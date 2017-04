Aug 18 African Potash Ltd :

* Share price movement

* Notes recent upward movement in price of company's ordinary shares.

* Confirms that, as indicated in its recent announcement dated August 4, 2015, it is negotiating with third parties to secure sale orders

* Sale orders pursuant to trading MoU with common market for eastern and southern Africa and Mask Africa Crowd Farm Fund Limited

* Also continuing to develop strategic opportunities to add additional complementary industry divisions. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)