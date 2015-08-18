Aug 18 QSC AG :

* Raises full-year EBITDA and free cash flow forecast for 2015

* Outlook 2015: now expects to generate EBITDA of more than 42 million euros and a free cash flow of more than 5 million euros based on revenues of more than 400 million euros

* Previously expected EBITDA of more than 40 million euros ($44.26 million) and a positive free cash flow for financial year as a whole