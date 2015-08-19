Aug 19 Hochdorf Holding AG :

* H1 revenue 284.3 million Swiss francs versus 220.7 million Swiss francs year ago, up 28.8 pct

* At start of year, it was announced that EBIT would come in at 2.8-3.0 pct of production revenue. This range has now been increased to 3.2-3.8 pct for H1

* Increased H1 EBITDA from 13.8 million francs to 15.5 million francs (+12.5 pct)

* H1 net profit stood at 4.1 million francs (6.3 million francs; -34.3 pct compared to previous year)

* Continues to assume that gross sales revenue for 2015 will come in at 580 million francs to 620 million francs

* Has raised EBIT target as a percentage of production revenue, currently, anticipate EBIT at 3.2-3.8 pct of production revenue in FY 2015