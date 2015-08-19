UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 19 Hochdorf Holding AG :
* H1 revenue 284.3 million Swiss francs versus 220.7 million Swiss francs year ago, up 28.8 pct
* At start of year, it was announced that EBIT would come in at 2.8-3.0 pct of production revenue. This range has now been increased to 3.2-3.8 pct for H1
* Increased H1 EBITDA from 13.8 million francs to 15.5 million francs (+12.5 pct)
* H1 net profit stood at 4.1 million francs (6.3 million francs; -34.3 pct compared to previous year)
* Continues to assume that gross sales revenue for 2015 will come in at 580 million francs to 620 million francs
* Has raised EBIT target as a percentage of production revenue, currently, anticipate EBIT at 3.2-3.8 pct of production revenue in FY 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.