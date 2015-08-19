Aug 19 Zooplus AG :

* Profitable growth trend continues in the first half of 2015

* Total sales climb 34 pct to 344.1 million euros ($380.23 million) in first half of 2015 (H1 2014: 257.0 million euros)

* Full-year 2015 earnings forecast confirmed

* Earnings before taxes (EBT) rise to 3.6 million euros in first half of 2015 (H1 2014: 3.3 million euros)