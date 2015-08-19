Aug 19 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc :

* Interim dividend $0.11 per share

* Group revenue of $709 million, in line with H1 2014 in constant currency

* Full year group revenue guidance maintained at around 6 pct growth in constant currency, or 2 pct on a reported basis

* Group adjusted operating profit of $204 million, compared with $244 million in H1 2014

* Branded revenue of $282 million, up 16 pct in constant currency, or 9 pct on a reported basis

* Branded adjusted operating profit of $58 million, up 24 pct in constant currency, or 7 pct on a reported basis

* Global injectables revenue of $344 million, in line with H1 2014

* Injectables adjusted operating margin remains extremely strong at 42.4 pct, compared with 41.0 pct in H1 2014

* Generics revenue of $79 million, down 38 pct, reflects expected decline in specific market opportunities

* Generics adjusted operating profit of $33 million, with an adjusted operating margin of 41.8 pct

* Expect full year generics revenue to be in range of $175 million to $200 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)