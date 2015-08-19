Aug 19 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc :
* Interim dividend $0.11 per share
* Group revenue of $709 million, in line with H1 2014 in
constant currency
* Full year group revenue guidance maintained at around 6
pct growth in constant currency, or 2 pct on a reported basis
* Group adjusted operating profit of $204 million, compared
with $244 million in H1 2014
* Branded revenue of $282 million, up 16 pct in constant
currency, or 9 pct on a reported basis
* Branded adjusted operating profit of $58 million, up 24
pct in constant currency, or 7 pct on a reported basis
* Global injectables revenue of $344 million, in line with
H1 2014
* Injectables adjusted operating margin remains extremely
strong at 42.4 pct, compared with 41.0 pct in H1 2014
* Generics revenue of $79 million, down 38 pct, reflects
expected decline in specific market opportunities
* Generics adjusted operating profit of $33 million, with an
adjusted operating margin of 41.8 pct
* Expect full year generics revenue to be in range of $175
million to $200 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom)