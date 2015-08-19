Aug 19 Enquest Plc

* H1 revenue $444 million

* Strong production growth of 17%, to 29,665 boepd

* 2015 full year guidance is maintained at an average of between 33,000 boepd and 36,000 boepd

* Revenue of $444.0 million and EBITDA of $226.7 million for 6 months to June

* Alma/Galia: commissioning of subsea and topside systems is largely complete, with first oil expected within a few weeks

* Full year 2015 cash capital expenditure on work done during this year is expected to be approximately $600 million