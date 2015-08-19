Aug 19 Enquest Plc
* H1 revenue $444 million
* Strong production growth of 17%, to 29,665 boepd
* 2015 full year guidance is maintained at an average of
between 33,000 boepd and 36,000 boepd
* Revenue of $444.0 million and EBITDA of $226.7 million for
6 months to June
* Alma/Galia: commissioning of subsea and topside systems is
largely complete, with first oil expected within a few weeks
* Full year 2015 cash capital expenditure on work done
during this year is expected to be approximately $600 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)