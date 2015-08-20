Aug 20 Orascom Development Holding AG :

* Continues its positive performance recording an increase in revenues and adjusted EBITDA in H1

* H1 revenues growing by 36.3 pct to reach 164.5 million Swiss francs ($170.27 million) from 120.6 million francs in H1 2014

* H1 net profit attributable to shareholders of company reached 4.0 million francs versus 31.5 million francs in H1 2014