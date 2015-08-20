Aug 20 Premier Oil Plc

* H1 pretax profit 170.6 million usd versus 194.4 million usd year ago

* Full year guidance is maintained at 55 kboepd

* Solan first oil is still targeted for q4 2015 and catcher first oil on track for 2017

* Strong operating cash flow of us$513.0 million

* Profit before tax and impairments of us$170.6 million

* Non-Cash post-tax impairments of us$225.7 million result in loss after tax of us$375.2 million

* Amendments to premier's debt covenants secured out to mid-2017

* c.60 per cent of 2015 h2 liquid volumes hedged at us$92/bbl

* c.25 per cent of 2016 liquids hedged at us$69/bbl

* 2015 full year capex guidance unchanged at us$900 million (development) and us$240 million (exploration)

* us$500 million of total capex expected for 2016

* Net debt marginally lower at us$2,093 million

* Cash and undrawn facilities of us$1.5 billion

* Ebitdax cover ratio increases to 4.75 times until period ending 31 december 2016 and to 4.5 times for period ending 30 june 2017

