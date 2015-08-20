Aug 20 Phoenix Group Holdings
* Interim dividend 26.7 pence per share
* £110 million of cash generation 1 in h1 2015 (hy14: £332
million)
* Group remains on track to achieve cash generation targets
of £200 million - £250 million in 2015 and £2.8 billion between
2014 - 2019
* £84 million of incremental MCEV enhancement achieved in h1
2015, on track to meet incremental MCEV target of £400 million
between 2014 - 2016 having achieved £345 million from management
actions
* Group MCEV of £2.6 billion at 30 June 2015 (fy14: £2.6
billion)
* Group ifrs operating profit of £135 million in h1 2015
including £23 million from management actions
* Expects to be well capitalised under new solvency II
regime, with group capital position under solvency II 3 expected
to be in excess of current PLHL ICA surplus
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)