Aug 20 New World Resources Plc

* H1 revenue fell 17 percent to 286 million eur

* H1 EBITDA of eur 3 million, down from eur 19 million in h1 2014

* Coal production of 3.6mt, down 20% and coal sales of 3.3mt, down 17% for 6 months to june

* Sees production and sales volume of 7.5 - 8.0mt and 8.0mt respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)