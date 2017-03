Aug 20 Costain Group Plc :

* Interim dividend 3.75 pence per share

* Revenue increased to 621.1 million stg (2014: 529.1 million stg)

* Record order book and a 15 pct increase in interim dividend for first six months of 2015

* Positive outlook for FY2015 and confidence in future

* Forward order book up 16 pct to 3.7 billion stg (2014: 3.2 billion stg)

* Forward order book up 16 pct to 3.7 billion stg (2014: 3.2 billion stg)

* Over 1.2 billion stg of revenue secured for FY 2015 by June 30 (2014: over 950 million stg secured for FY 2014)