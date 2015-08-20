UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 20 Haikui Seafood AG :
* Difficult business environment continues to affect results
* Outlook for 2015 confirmed
* Revenue increased by 18.6 pct to 69.4 million euros ($77.19 million) in first half of current fiscal year (H1 2014: 58.5 million euros)
* H1 EBIT decreased by 2.6 pct to 7.4 million euros (H1 2014: 7.6 million euros)
* H1 net profit amounted to 3.5 million euros in reporting period (H1 2014: 6.1 million euros) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8991 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.