BRIEF-Bebe Stores says exploring strategic alternatives
* Bebe Stores Inc - Bebe has retained B. Riley & Co as its financial advisor
Sept 1 Whirlpool Corp
* Statement re possible offer for aga rangemaster
* Whirlpool confirms has made an approach regarding a possible offer for aga rangemaster Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bebe Stores Inc - Bebe has retained B. Riley & Co as its financial advisor
March 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Wednesday: