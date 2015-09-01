HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 22 at 6:30 P.M. EDT/2230 GMT
March 22 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
Sept 1 Basware Oyj :
* Signs significant accounts payable automation and e-invoicing agreement with major North American manufacturing company
* Value of agreement exceeds 3.3 million euros ($3.72 million) over four years
* Services will be implemented in six countries globally Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8871 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 22 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
BOGOTA, March 22 Colombia could produce at least 95 million tonnes of coal in 2017, below an initial target of 102 million tonnes, the mining vice-minister said on Wednesday.