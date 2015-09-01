UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 1 KWS Saat SE :
* Anticipates expected EBIT for fiscal year 2014/15 to be at the level of previous fiscal year
* Increase is due to positive trends in Q4 (April 1 to June 30) of past fiscal year
* As planned consolidated FY net sales will be at around 1,260 million euros ($1.42 billion), giving an EBIT margin of approximately 11 pct Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8879 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.